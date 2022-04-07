Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban

FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Whitmer sued Thursday, April 7, to protect abortion rights, asking a Michigan court to recognize a right to abortion under the state constitution and to overturn a 176-year-old ban that may take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is vacated.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)