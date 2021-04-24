India virus patients suffocate amid oxygen shortage in surge

People wait to refill medical oxygen cylinders at a charging station on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. India put oxygen tankers on special express trains as major hospitals in New Delhi on Friday begged on social media for more supplies to save COVID-19 patients who are struggling to breathe. India's underfunded health system is tattering as the world's worst coronavirus surge wears out the nation, which set another global record in daily infections for a second straight day with 332,730. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)