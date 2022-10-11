Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years

FILE - Myanmar's lthen eader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice on the second day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. Myanmar convicted ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on two more corruption counts on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, extending her total prison term to 26 years. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)