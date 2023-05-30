North Korea launches rocket likely connected to military spy satellite, South Korea says

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test of a rocket with the test satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea on Dec. 18, 2022. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, North Korea confirmed plans to launch its first military spy satellite in June and described such capacities as crucial for monitoring the United States' "reckless" military exercises with rival South Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)