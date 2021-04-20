Globes group ousts member over his Black Lives Matter email

FILE - Philip Berk speaks during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual installation luncheon on July 20, 2005, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Berk has been dropped from the HFPA's board after calling Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement" in an email. The HFPA board said in an email Tuesday, April 20, 2021, that Berk is no longer a member of the organization. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)