UNESCO puts two locations in war-ravaged Ukraine on its list of historic sites in danger

FILE - Paintings decorate the walls of the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. The U.N.’s World Heritage Committee has placed two major historical sites in Ukraine on its list of such sites that it considers to be in danger, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The iconic Saint Sophia Cathedral and the medieval center of the western city of Lviv, are UNESCO World Heritage Sites central to Ukraine’s culture and history. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)