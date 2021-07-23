Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site

FILE - In this July 15, 2021 file photo, well-wishers and mourners gather at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse, for a multi-faith vigil near the site where the building once stood in Surfside, Fla. Firefighters have officially ended their search for bodies in the debris of the collapsed Surfside condo building, Friday, July 23. But police and forensic specialists continue working to identify human remains recovered from the disaster. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)