Germany's Greens say deal ready for 3-party coalition

FILE - Social Democratic Party, SPD, chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, second from right, the Green party leaders Annalena Baerbock, second from left, and Robert Habeck, left, and the Free Democratic Party, FDP, chairman Christian Lindner, right, attend a joint news conference in Berlin, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. The three parties negotiating to form Germany's next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, the environmentalist Greens said in a statement. The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats since narrowly winning a national election on Sept. 26. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)