Officials scrutinized as Israel mourns 45 killed at festival

Israel's national flag is lowered to half-mast as the country observes a day of mourning after the death of 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews in a stampede at a religious festival at Mt. Meron last Friday, at the plaza in front of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Officials came under growing scrutiny Sunday for ignoring warnings about safety lapses at one of Israel’s most visited holy sites, as the country mourned 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a festival there. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)