While sub disappearance transfixes some, many say their focus is on other calamities

A man reads a copy of a morning newspaper which reports missing Titanic submersible and onboard five people, including Pakistani nationals Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, at a stall, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched early Wednesday in a remote part of the North Atlantic for the submersible that vanished while taking five people down including Dawood, a well-known Pakistani businessman and his 19-year-old son to the wreck of the Titanic. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)