As freeze in air travel begins to thaw, United adds flights

FILE - In this March 25, 2020 file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. With more people feeling increasingly comfortable with traveling now that vaccinations are taking place, airlines are trying to accommodate the pent up demand by adding flights worldwide. United Airlines said Thursday, March 25, 2021, that in May it’s adding 26 new nonstop routes between Midwest cities and popular vacation destinations. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)