Hulu to produce, release '1619 Project' documentary series

In this combination photo, Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "A Wrinkle In Time" in London on March 13, 2018, left, and cover art for a special issue of The New York Times Magazine's "The 1619 Project. Hulu, Winfrey and Lionsgate are partnering with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to adapt The New York Times' 1619 Project for film and television. Roger Ross Williams, an Academy Award-winning director for his film “Music by Prudence,” will oversee and produce the series, it was announced Thursday. (AP Photo, left, and The New York Times via AP)