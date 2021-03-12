Whitmer offers plan to supply propane after pipeline closes

FILE - This June 2020, file photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration released a plan Friday, March 12. 2021, to provide adequate supplies of propane in Michigan if a controversial pipeline is shut down. The strategy addresses a frequent objection to the Democratic governor's demand that Enbridge Inc. decommission its Line 5, a leading carrier of natural gas liquids used in the propane that heats many Michigan homes. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP, File)