Israeli strawberry clocks in as world's heaviest on record

Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel holds a strawberry weighing a whopping 289 grams (over half a pound) in Kadima-Zoran, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The titanic berry this week was declared the world’s largest by Guinness World Records. The strawberry was picked on Chahi Ariel’s family farm near the city of Netanya in central Israel in February 2021. But only this week, Guinness confirmed it as the heaviest on record. Ariel says he stored the berry in his freezer until getting the news. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)