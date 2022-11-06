Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia's closing arguments

FILE - Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, speaks during a campaign stop in Smyrna, Ga., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Georgia’s Senate contest that could help determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. More than 2.5 million Georgia voters have already cast ballots, about a 20% increase over advanced voting in 2018. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)