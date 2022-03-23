Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russians suspected of spying

FILE - A man waves the Ukrainian and Polish flag during a demonstration in front of a building housing Russian diplomats in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Poland’s Internal Security Agency says it has identified 45 Russian secret service officers and their associates who have enjoyed diplomatic status in Poland. The agency is asking the Foreign Ministry to expel the Russians who were described as a danger to Poland’s security. The agency also said Wednesday, March 23, 2022 that it detained a Polish citizen on suspicions of espionage for the Russian secret services. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)