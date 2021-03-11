Study: Lack of diversity in Hollywood costs industry $10B

Charlton Ruddock purchases a ticket for "MLK/FBI" at the box office of the IFC Center, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York. After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen Friday, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months read messages like "Wear a mask" and "We'll be back soon." Cinemas in the city are currently operating at only 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 per each auditorium. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)