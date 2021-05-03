Syrian court accepts 3 candidates to run for president

FILE - In this May 12, 2014 file photo, campaign posters for the upcoming presidential election adorn a street in Damascus, Syria. On Monday April 26, 2021, the Paris-based Syrian Network for Human Rights called on the international community to reject presidential elections in the war-torn country scheduled for May, describing them as a sham because they will take place under President Bashar Assad, who is implicated in war crimes. Arabic on the poster, right, reads, "Damascus spreads flowers for the loyal Bashar." The banner reads, "Together with Bashar Assad." (AP Photo, File)