Senate Democrats pick Scutari as leader after Sweeney's loss

FILE — State Sen. Nick Scutari, right, sponsor of the marijuana legalization bill, looks on as Senate President Steve Sweeney speaks to reporters in Trenton, N.J., March 25, 2019. Democrats in the New Jersey Senate picked state Sen. Nicholas Scutari on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, to be their new leader after current President Steve Sweeney lost reelection to a Republican newcomer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)