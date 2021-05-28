DA won't seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson

FILE - In this Thursday, March 17, 2005, file photo, The gravesite of Laci and Conner Peterson is adorned with flowers and stuffed animals at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon, Calif. A California district attorney won't seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife Laci. In a filing Friday, May 28, 2021, the Stanislaus County district attorney's office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Al Golub, File)