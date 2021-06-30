UNC trustees OK Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure application

Protesters and interested parties gather outside the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, where the University of North Carolina Board of Trustees may vote on tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones. Weeks of tension over the hiring of investigative journalist Hannah-Jones at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will now come down to a decision from the school's board of trustees on whether to offer her tenure. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP)