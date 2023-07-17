US sending fighter jets, warship to Gulf region to protect ships from Iranian seizures

FILE - Snow falls on the future USS Thomas Hudner, a U.S. Navy destroyer named after Korean War veteran Thomas Hudner, during christening ceremony at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, April 1, 2017. The U.S. is sending additional fighter jets and a warship to the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there. The Pentagon said Monday that the USS Thomas Hudner, a destroyer, and a number of F-35 fighter jets will be heading to the area. The Hudner had been in the Red Sea. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)