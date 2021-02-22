EU prepares measures against Myanmar coup leaders

Belgium's Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, left, greets Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, center, with an elbow bump during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Feb 22, 2021. European Union foreign ministers on Monday will look at options for imposing fresh sanctions against Russia over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny as the 27-nation bloc considers the future of its troubled ties with the country. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP)