Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald Anthony Grant. A federal appeals court in Denver has rejected a request from two Oklahoma death row inmates Grant and Gilbert Postelleto temporarily halt their upcoming lethal injections. A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the inmates' motion in a ruling on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)