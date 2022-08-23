Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

Edward Buckles, Jr., a New Orleans native who was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit and directed the documentary "Katrina Babies," is reflected in the doorway of his cousin Tina's house, where he spent time with his cousins while growing up in the city on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The film looks at how a generation of New Orleans residents coming of age after Hurricane Katrina, are reconciling with the catastrophic storm that transformed their lives. (AP Photo/Chansey Augustine)