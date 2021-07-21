US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland talks to the media at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Skopje, Macedonia. The United States and Germany have reached a deal that will allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told Congress that the two governments would shortly announce details of the pact that is intended to address U.S. and eastern and central European concerns about the impact of the Nord Stream 2 project. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, File)