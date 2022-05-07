Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

FILE - Burqa-clad women walk on Nadir Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan on March 16, 2017. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday, May 7, 2022 ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public, a sharp hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community. (AP Photo)