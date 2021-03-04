Phish guitarist to found substance abuse treatment centre

Trey Anastasio of Phish performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. Anastasio plans to start a substance use disorder treatment center in Vermont, where the band was formed in 1983. Anastasio, who is now 14 years sober, announced Thursday, March 4, 2021 that his Divided Sky Foundation has purchased a building for the nonprofit center in Ludlow. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)