French government plans to nationalize electricity giant EDF

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrive to attend the first cabinet meeting with new ministers at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, July 4, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron rearranged his Cabinet on Monday in an attempt to adjust to a new political reality following legislative elections in which his centrist alliance failed to win a majority in the parliament. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)