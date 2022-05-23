Indiana lawmakers set to override veto of trans sports ban

FILE - People gather to protest against HB1041, a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, during a rally at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The Republican-dominated Indiana Legislature is poised on Tuesday. May 24, 2022, to override the GOP governor's veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, a step that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)