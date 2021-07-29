Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

FILE - In this July 13, 2020, file photo, a helicopter drops water on the burning USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego. The U.S. Navy said Thursday, July 29, 2021, that charges have been filed against a sailor who is accused of starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego. The amphibious assault ship called the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy's worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)