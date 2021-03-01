COVID-19 pandemic fuels attacks on health workers globally

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a police officer takes pictures of a burned-out coronavirus testing facility in the fishing village of Urk in the Netherlands after it was set on fire the night before by rioting youths protesting on the first night of a nationwide curfew. A new report by the Geneva-based Insecurity Insight and the University of California, Berkeley’s Human Rights Center identified hundreds of attacks linked to fear or frustration around the coronavirus against health care workers and facilities in the past year. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)