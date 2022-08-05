Blinken: China military drills are 'significant escalation'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, center, are seated close together during an east Asia summit foreign ministers meeting at Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Blinken is on a ten day trip to Cambodia, Philippians, South Africa, Congo, and Rwanda. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)