Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2014, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) runs with the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Florida authorities are looking into the death of former Buccaneers player Jackson, who was found dead Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at a Florida hotel room. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)