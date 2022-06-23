Myanmar says Suu Kyi held alone in new prison quarters

FILE - Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi briefs the media after a meeting with Norway Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg at the Norway government guest house in Oslo, Friday, June 15, 2012. Myanmar’s military government, Thursday, June 3, 2022, confirmed that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from accommodations where she has been held for about a year to a prison compound, where she will have quarters separate from other detainees. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)