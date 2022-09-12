Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier

FILE - Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2020. An Emirati court ruled on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, that Shah, a British man suspected of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax scheme, cannot be extradited to Denmark to face charges. Shah has maintained his innocence in the case. (AP Photo/Christopher Pike, File)