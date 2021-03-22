Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

Polish author Adam Zagajewski poses for a photo in Tuebingen, Germany, Tuesday, May 31, 2016. One of Poland's greatest poets, Adam Zagajewski, who wrote a poem that came to symbolize the world's sense of shock and loss after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, died in Krakow on Sunday March 21, 2021. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)