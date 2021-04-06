Harvey Weinstein appeals conviction, blames 'cavalier' judge

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, actress Annabella Sciorra returns after a lunch break in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in New York. More than a year after Weinstein's rape conviction, his lawyers are demanding a new trial, arguing in court papers Monday, April 5, 2021, that the landmark #MeToo prosecution that put him behind bars was buoyed by improper rulings from a judge who was "cavalier" in protecting the disgraced movie mogul's right to a fair trial. He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from Sciorra’s allegations of a mid-1990s rape — testimony that his lawyers said Monday was so dated it should never have been allowed. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)