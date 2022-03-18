Taliban detain journalists over report on TV show censoring

Afghan journalist Madina Morwat, checks her mobile at TOLO TV newsroom, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. A December survey jointly carried out by Reporters Without Borders and the Afghan Independent Journalist Association, reported "a total of 231 media outlets have had to close and more than 6,400 journalists have lost their jobs", since the Taliban's August arrival in the Afghan capital. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)