Filmmaker to testify in Georgia Trump election investigation

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on Jan. 4, 2022. A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Donald Trump and his inner circle in the final months of the former president's administration has been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia investigation, by Willis, into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)