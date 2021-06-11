Latino group sues to block Democrat-drawn maps in Illinois

FILE - In this June 1, 2021 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, speaks at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Democrats used inadequate data and an opaque process to draw new legislative districts, a Latino civil rights organization argued in the latest lawsuit seeking to block the maps from being used for statehouse elections over the next decade. The group is suing Pritzker, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Senate President Don Harmon and members of the Illinois State Board of Elections. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)