'Dr. Oz' aids police in resuscitating man at Newark airport

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York. Oz, the cardiac surgeon and longtime host of TV's “Dr. Oz Show,” rendered aid a 60-year-old traveler at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, March 1, 2021. Oz, along with Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant, performed CPR on the man until three more officers arrived to provide oxygen and activate a defibrillator. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)