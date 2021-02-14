Myanmar anti-coup protesters keep pressure on junta

Mandalay University graduates hold posters with an image of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a 19-year old woman shot by police on Feb. 9 in Naypyitaw, during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Daily mass street demonstrations in Myanmar are on their second week, with neither protesters nor the military government they seek to unseat showing any signs of backing down from confrontations. (AP Photo)