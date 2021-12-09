Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was 'just gasping' after shooting

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, speaks at a demonstration outside of the Hennepin County Government Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis, as opening statements begin in the trial for former police officer Kim Potter. Potter, 49, killed Daunte Wright, who wasn't armed, during a traffic stop April 11 in Brooklyn Center in a shooting that was recorded by her body camera. The white officer resigned two days later. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)