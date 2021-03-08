Attack on Saudi oil site fuels upward march for crude prices

Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021. The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday it launched a new air campaign on the war-torn country’s capital and on other provinces. The airstrikes come as retaliation for recent missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by the Iranian-backed rebels. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)