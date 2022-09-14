China's Xi visits Kazakhstan ahead of summit with Putin

FILE - China's President Xi Jinping greets the media prior to a meeting of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019. Xi has landed Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, started his first foreign trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic ahead of a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool, File)