Ethiopia expels UN officials amid Tigray blockade pressure

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 file photo, Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen Hassen addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Ethiopia's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 that it is kicking out seven United Nations officials and accuses them of "meddling in the internal affairs of the country," as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of its Tigray region. (Kena Betancur/Pool Photo via AP, File)