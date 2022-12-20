Historic biodiversity pact inspires, but past failures loom

Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environment of China and president of the COP15, responds to a question as Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault looks on during the closing news conference at the COP15 U.N. conference on biodiversity in Montreal, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. After a historic biodiversity agreement was reached, countries now face pressure to deliver on the promises. The most significant part of the global biodiversity framework is a commitment to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)