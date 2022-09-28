California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute

This image released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows Hannah Star Esser, who authorities have charged with killing a man by ramming her car into him after accusing him of trying to run over a cat in the street. Esser, 20, was charged with one count of murder in the death of 43-year-old Luis Anthony Victor and is detained on $1 million bail, the Orange County District Attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday. (Orange County District Attorney's Office via AP)