Griner's Moscow trial resumes amid calls for US to seek deal

FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots during the first half of Game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals against the Chicago Sky, on Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court Thursday July 7, 2022, as calls increase for Washington to do more to secure her release. Griner was detained in February at a Moscow airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)